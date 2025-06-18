LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Golf

Elsa Svensson, Taylor Riley Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

+0
Elsa Svensson, Taylor Riley Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team, Elsa Svensson and Taylor Riley, were named Academic All-District selections by the College Sports Communicators At-Large team.

The All-District selections is part of the CSC Academic All-American program which has been in existence since 1952. An undergraduate student-athlete must be a sophomore with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. They must have competed in over 70 percent of the competitions in the sport of golf.

Svensson posted a 3.71 GPA in General Business, while Taylor Riley had a 3.53 in Sport Administration.

Both played a significant role in the Tigers 2024-25 season in which the Tigers advanced ot the 2024-25 NCAA Championships for a school record fifth consecutive season.

Related Stories

LSU Golfer Josefin Widal Advances To Match Play In Women's Amateur

LSU Golfer Josefin Widal Advances To Match Play In Women's Amateur

Josefin Widal
Four Tiger Golfers To Start Qualifying Tuesday in R&A's Women's Am in Scotland

Four Tiger Golfers To Start Qualifying Tuesday in R&A's Women's Am in Scotland

LSU Golf Wrapup -- Noah McWilliams T3 At State AM; Pro Golfers Sam Burns, Carla Tejedo With Strong Performances

LSU Golf Wrapup -- Noah McWilliams T3 At State AM; Pro Golfers Sam Burns, Carla Tejedo With Strong Performances

Noah McWilliams