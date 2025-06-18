Elsa Svensson, Taylor Riley Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team, Elsa Svensson and Taylor Riley, were named Academic All-District selections by the College Sports Communicators At-Large team.

The All-District selections is part of the CSC Academic All-American program which has been in existence since 1952. An undergraduate student-athlete must be a sophomore with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. They must have competed in over 70 percent of the competitions in the sport of golf.

Svensson posted a 3.71 GPA in General Business, while Taylor Riley had a 3.53 in Sport Administration.

Both played a significant role in the Tigers 2024-25 season in which the Tigers advanced ot the 2024-25 NCAA Championships for a school record fifth consecutive season.