Alfons Bondesson Earns Academic All-District Honors From College Sports Communicators

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Alfons Bondesson was named an Academic All-District team selection for the at-large programs announced this week.

The Academic All-District program is part of the College Sports Communicators’ long-standing Academic All-American program the group supervises.

Bondesson is eligible as a selected finalist for CSC Academic All-America honors and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members.

Bondesson had a 3.54 GPA overall GPA on the 4.0 scale which CSC uses for the program. From Vallda, Sweden, Bondesson is majoring in General Business and transferred to LSU from Missouri for his junior season in 2024-25. He averaged 70.89 on the course this season for 36 rounds with a win and two other top 10 finishes.

An undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 score. They must have competed in over 70 percent of the competitions in the sport of golf.