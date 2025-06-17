SEC Announces 2026 Women’s Basketball Home/Away Opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday morning the women’s basketball home and away opponents for the upcoming 2026 season. The dates and TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

LSU will welcome Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee to the PMAC.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma.

LSU’s home/away matchup will be against Texas, the only team the Tigers are slated to face twice throughout the regular season.

The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.