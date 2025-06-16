OMAHA, Neb. – The LSU-UCLA College World Series game was halted Monday night at 7:20 p.m. CT due to inclement weather. Approximately three hours later, the NCAA announced the game would be resumed at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday.

The game will resume at the beginning of the top of the fourth inning with LSU leading 5-3, and UCLA coming to bat. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

The winner of the LSU-UCLA game will advanced to the winner’s bracket round at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday. The loser of the LSU-UCLA game will meet Arkansas in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday.

UCLA struck for three runs in the top of the first inning Monday night as third baseman Roman Martin lined an RBI double, rightfielder AJ Salgado provided an run-scoring single and centerfielder Payton Brennan added an RBI groundout.

LSU responded with four runs in the bottom of the first as rightfielder Jake Brown smacked an RBI single, and first baseman Jared Jones unloaded a three-run homer, his 21st dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the lead to 5-3 in the third when catcher Luis Hernandez delivered a two-out RBI single.