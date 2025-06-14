Track & Field’s Women Finish 13th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The LSU women’s track & field team closed their week at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field. The women ended the meet with a score of 20 points to finish 13th in the team race.

Highlight of the day came from the sophomore Tima Godbless as she took on the women’s 100-meter final. Godbless didn’t have the greatest start but made-up ground quick and closed in on a third-place finish to close her collegiate season. This shows huge improvement from last year’s season where she finish eighth overall in the final. She finished her season with two First Team All-American honors outdoors.

Closing out her final season with the Tigers, Michaela Rose was looking for another title. The finale saw her finish in fourth after holding the lead a majority of the race. She clocked another stellar time of 1:59.47 to close out with her 13th All-American nod and 9th First Team honor.

Ella Onojuvwevwo has continued to show promise and improvement every season and Saturday was no exception. The junior clocked a time of 50.57 seconds in the final to finish fourth overall, moving up two spots from last year’s sixth-place finish. This comes a couple of days after clocking a new LSU record and personal-best time of 50.31 seconds.

First up for the LSU runners was the women’s 4×100-meter relay consisting of Machaeda Linton, Nasya Williams, Aniyah Bigam and Godbless. The quartet had a rough go as they finished in eighth place with a time of 43.30 seconds.

The day started off early with the women’s discus throw. Freshman Princesse Hyman reached a new personal-best distance of 56.40 meters (185-4), which improves her No. 3 mark in LSU performance-list history. She finished the day 11th overall in her first NCAA appearance.

