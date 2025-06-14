Tigers Defeat Arkansas, 4-1, in CWS Opening Game

OMAHA, Neb. – LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson delivered a brilliant effort on the mound Saturday night, lifting the Tigers to a 4-1 win over Arkansas in the opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

LSU improved to 49-15 on the year with the win, while Arkansas dropped to 48-14.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Monday against UCLA in a winner’s bracket game. Monday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.

Arkansas will face Murray State at 1 p.m. CT Monday in an elimination game.

“It was a great win for our team, an outstanding performance against a great team in Arkansas,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.

“An outstanding performance by Kade,” Johnson said. It’s what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. I thought he executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense.

“Kade has got tremendous stuff. It’s four pitches for strikes. He’s never boxed into having to throw a certain way, which as a hitting coach makes it tough to plan against him because he can always pivot. He’s got a plan for any type of hitter, left, right, power, good bat-to-ball type guys, I thought he just executed. He’s such a tremendous competitor.”

Arkansas starter Zach Root (8-6) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on two hits in 1.2 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU right-hander Casan Evans earned his seventh save of the season, pitching around a lead-off single in the ninth to retire the final three Arkansas hitters.

“Casan showed great poise in the ninth, especially after giving up the single to (Arkansas leftfielder Charles) Davalan,” Johnson said.

The Tigers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as centerfielder Chris Stanfield lined an RBI single, third baseman Michael Braswell III was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and rightfielder Josh Pearson provided an RBI groundout.

A solo homer in the sixth inning by Arkansas first baseman Reese Robinett – his third dinger of the season – narrowed the gap to 3-1, but LSU added an insurance run in the ninth when leftfielder Derek Curiel smacked a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Curiel’s hit scored shortstop Steven Milam, who had drilled a one-out double to spark the rally.

“Offensively, we did just enough,” Johnson said. “Arkansas has a tremendous pitching staff; I’m very proud of my team for finding a way to win.”