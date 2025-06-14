LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Tigers Defeat Arkansas, 4-1, in CWS Opening Game

Kade Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.

by Bill Franques
CWS Central Box Score Postgame Press Conference +0
Tigers Defeat Arkansas, 4-1, in CWS Opening Game

OMAHA, Neb. – LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson delivered a brilliant effort on the mound Saturday night, lifting the Tigers to a 4-1 win over Arkansas in the opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

LSU improved to 49-15 on the year with the win, while Arkansas dropped to 48-14.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Monday against UCLA in a winner’s bracket game. Monday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN.

Arkansas will face Murray State at 1 p.m. CT Monday in an elimination game.

“It was a great win for our team, an outstanding performance against a great team in Arkansas,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson.

Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings Saturday night and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.

“An outstanding performance by Kade,” Johnson said. It’s what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. I thought he executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense.

“Kade has got tremendous stuff. It’s four pitches for strikes. He’s never boxed into having to throw a certain way, which as a hitting coach makes it tough to plan against him because he can always pivot. He’s got a plan for any type of hitter, left, right, power, good bat-to-ball type guys, I thought he just executed. He’s such a tremendous competitor.”

Arkansas starter Zach Root (8-6) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on two hits in 1.2 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU right-hander Casan Evans earned his seventh save of the season, pitching around a lead-off single in the ninth to retire the final three Arkansas hitters.

“Casan showed great poise in the ninth, especially after giving up the single to (Arkansas leftfielder Charles) Davalan,” Johnson said.

The Tigers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as centerfielder Chris Stanfield lined an RBI single, third baseman Michael Braswell III was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and rightfielder Josh Pearson provided an RBI groundout.

A solo homer in the sixth inning by Arkansas first baseman Reese Robinett – his third dinger of the season – narrowed the gap to 3-1, but LSU added an insurance run in the ninth when leftfielder Derek Curiel smacked a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Curiel’s hit scored shortstop Steven Milam, who had drilled a one-out double to spark the rally.

“Offensively, we did just enough,” Johnson said. “Arkansas has a tremendous pitching staff; I’m very proud of my team for finding a way to win.”

Postgame Press Conference

Related Stories

Tigers Open CWS with Matchup vs. Arkansas Saturday Night

Tigers Open CWS with Matchup vs. Arkansas Saturday Night

LSU is participating in its 20th College World Series and is just the seventh school in NCAA history to make 20 CWS appearances. LSU is the only school in the nation with 20 CWS berths in the past 40 seasons.
Chris Stanfield Receives Inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy

Chris Stanfield Receives Inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy

The Gwynn Trophy, conceptualized for the 2025 season, honors collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while excelling in the classroom and on the field.
Watch: LSU Baseball Opening Press Conference at the CWS

Watch: LSU Baseball Opening Press Conference at the CWS