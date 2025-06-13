OMAHA, Neb. – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Friday announced LSU outfielder Chris Stanfield as the inaugural winner of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy in a vote of NCBWA board members, collegiate baseball coaches and media members.

Stanfield, a junior who has helped lead the Tigers to the Men’s College World Series, was named the winner after balloting that featured three finalists, including Kansas infielder Michael Brooks and Northern Colorado catcher/outfielder Tony Castonguay.

The Gwynn Trophy, conceptualized for the 2025 season, honors collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while excelling in the classroom and on the field. The Gwynn Trophy was created to honor Tony’s legacy and the unyielding commitment to his community and the advancement of collegiate baseball.

A 15-time MLB All-Star who won eight batting titles, hitting .338 over his 20-year MLB career, Gwynn played collegiately at San Diego State before serving as the head coach of the Aztecs from 2003-14.

Throughout his three-year college career – two seasons at Auburn and one at LSU – Stanfield has been a fixture in his communities. He launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game he has an extra-base hit or stolen base.

While at Auburn, his campaign raised $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama, and he has been active in that organization since he was in eighth grade in Tallahassee, Fla. He also volunteers with local elementary schools.

“I am very humbled to win this award,” Stanfield said. “When I launched my first campaign, this award didn’t exist. We weren’t doing this for any recognition, it was just to better the community. I am very grateful for all the support for the ‘Be The 1’ campaign. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with the Miracle League and am hopeful that they’ve benefited from this. I am excited to see how they continue to rise and grow.

“I want to thank the NCBWA and the Gwynn Family for establishing this award. To have my name mentioned along with Tony Gwynn is truly an honor. I want to thank my parents, who have instilled service and giving back to me in my life. Community service has always been a piece of my life, going back to my time in Tallahassee with the Miracle League, because of their guidance. Baseball is just one part of my life, and I am blessed to be in a position to serve those in our community that need help.”

Stanfield, a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team, has starred for the Tigers in his debut season in Baton Rouge, hitting a career-best .309 (59-for-191) over 63 games, with 52 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, one homer and 28 RBI, stealing five bases. He has hit .289 over his career, which began over the last two years at Auburn.

He has played in 165 career games over three seasons with 156 hits, 31 doubles, five triples, eight homers, 75 RBI and 23 stolen bases.