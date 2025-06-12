Tiger Basketball Matches Up With Boston College In ACC/SEC Challenge

BATON ROUGE – ESPN, the ACC and SEC have announced the matchups for the 2025 ACC/SEC men’s basketball challenge which will take place on Dec. 2 and 3.

The Tigers will travel this year to Chesnut Hill, Massachusetts to take on Boston College, one of seven games scheduled for Dec. 3. The game will be played in BC’s Conte Forum.

It will mark the first basketball meeting between the two schools.

This will be the third year of the challenge with the two leagues tying at seven wins apiece in 2023. In 2024, the SEC won 14-of-16 matchups including LSU’s win in the Maravich Center over Florida State. After two years, the SEC leads, 21-9.

Both LSU and Boston College are 1-1 in the two years in the event.

Here are all the matchups for the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2025. Tip times and TV networks will be announced at a later date:

Tuesday, December 2

Florida at Duke

Georgia at Florida State

North Carolina at Kentucky

Miami (Fla.) at Ole Miss

Missouri at Notre Dame

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas AM at Pittsburgh

Wednesday, December 3

LSU at Boston College

Clemson at Alabama

Louisville at Arkansas

NC State at Auburn

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Texas

SMU at Vanderbilt