LSU To Face Duke In Cameron Indoor For ACC/SEC Challenge

BATON ROUGE – LSU is set to face Duke in iconic Cameron Indoor Stadium for the ACC/SEC Challenge this upcoming season on Thursday, December 4.

It will be a clash of two teams who have consistently been ranked highly in recent years. Both teams are coming off Elite Eight appearances in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Playing in Durham, N.C. will mark LSU’s first road game of the ACC/SEC Challenge, now in its third season. The Tigers are 2-0 in the challenge with wins over Virginia Tech in 2023 and Stanford in 2024, both in the PMAC.

The Blue Devils hold a 3-2 advantage over LSU in the all-time series. LSU and Duke’s most recent matchup came during the 2010 NCAA Tournament Second Round in Cameron Indoor, a game in which Duke Won. The Blue Devils also won when the two teams matched up in the 2006 Final Four. LSU took Duke down in the 2005 Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 4. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.