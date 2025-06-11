OMAHA, Neb. – Five LSU players have received 2025 All-America recognition from Perfect Game Baseball.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson is a First-Team All-American; junior first baseman Jared Jones and junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson are Second-Team All-Americans; and outfielder Derek Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans are Freshman All-Americans.

Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., is 10-1 this season with a 3.58 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 103.0 innings. He is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts, and he is No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (14.24) and No. 13 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.82).

His total of 163 Ks this season is No. 3 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Paul Skenes (209 Ks, 2023) and Ben McDonald (202 Ks, 1989).

Anderson, a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 1 in the league in innings pitched and No. 2 in the league in wins.

Jones, a native of Marietta, Ga., is hitting .328 this season with a 15 doubles, 20 homers, 70 RBI and 62 runs. He is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (70), No. 3 in hits (84), No. 4 in total bases (159) and No. 5 in home runs (20).

He has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Jones is a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, presented to the top player in NCAA Division I baseball, and he has earned 2025 Second-Team All-SEC honors.

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., is 11-2 this season with a 2.74 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. He is No. 3 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts.

He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in ERA (2.74), No. 3 in innings pitched (98.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting avg. (.211).

Eyanson, a second-team All-SEC selection, is a semifinalist for 2025 National Pitcher of the Year Award presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

Curiel, a native of West Covina, Calif., is batting a team-high .347 (83-for-239) this season with 19 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 52 RBI and 64 runs. He is also LSU’s leading hitter through its first six games of the NCAA Tournament, batting .455 (10-for-22) with three doubles, one homer, seven RBI and 10 runs.

Curiel, a second-team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC selection, was voted to the 2025 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, batting .400 (6-for-15) in four games with two doubles, two RBI and four runs.

He posted a 43-game reached base safely streak from February 14-April 26, marking the fifth-longest on record in the annals of LSU baseball.

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.90 ERA and six saves in 47.1 innings (17 appearances). He has logged 19 walks and 65 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .225 against him.

A 2025 finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, he delivered one of the greatest postseason outings in LSU Baseball history on June 2 in the Tigers’ NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game win over Little Rock.

Evans entered the game in the second inning and limited Little Rock to one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-best 12 strikeouts. He threw a career-high 109 pitches, 71 for strikes.