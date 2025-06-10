No. 15 Ranked Women, No. 18 Ranked Men Set to Close Season at NCAA Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is set to close out the 2025 season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted at Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The four-day meet will be streamed lived on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

LSU will have 22 student-athletes (11 men, 11 women) competing this week at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The full schedule for the Tigers this week is listed below.

Live coverage of the NCAA Outdoor Championships will air on ESPN for the first two days and then switch over to ESPN2 on Friday and ESPNU to close on Saturday. Individual events will each have their own stream throughout the week on ESPN+.

Wednesday: ESPN Stream (6:00 p.m.)

Thursday: ESPN Stream (6:00 p.m.)

Friday: ESPN2 Stream (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday: ESPNU Stream (6:00 p.m.)

The No. 18 ranked LSU men will begin competition on Wednesday with the Tigers 4×100-meter relay team at 6:05 p.m. and will close out their weekend on Friday. The men arrived in Eugene with 11 qualifiers and a total of nine entries.

LSU’s No. 15 ranked women will be up to bat second on Thursday beginning with the women’s 4x100m relay semifinal at 6:05 p.m. The women arrive to Eugene with a total of 12 entries among 11 student-athletes. Michaela Rose is returning to the Championship as the lone NCAA title-winner for the women.

Wednesday, June 11 (all times Central)

6:06 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Stern, Reid, Thomas, Watkins)

7:08 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Semifinal (Stern, Sophia)

7:25 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Semifinal (Reid, Watkins)

8:29 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Semifinal (Reid, Watkins)

9:48 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal (Walker, McKay, Prince, Glasgow)

Thursday, June 12 (all times Central)

6:05 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Semifinal (Linton, Williams, Bigam, Godbless)

6:35 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Final (Duplantis)

7:15 p.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw Final (Spooner)

7:25 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Semifinal (Godbless)

7:41 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Semifinal (Onojuvwevwo)

7:58 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Semifinal (Rose)

8:29 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Semifinal (Godbless, Bigam)

8:56 p.m. – Women’s 10,000 Meter Final (Chepkemoi)

9:36 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Semifinal (Onojuvwevwo, Rose, Williams, White)

Friday, June 13 (all times Central)

6:30 p.m. – Men’s High Jump Final (Chadenga)

7:02 p.m. – Men’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

7:42 p.m. – Men’s 110-Meter Relays Final (TBD)

7:52 p.m. – Men’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

8:37 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Final (TBD)

9:21 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)

Saturday, June 14 (all times Central)

2:30 p.m. – Women’s Discus Throw Final (Hyman)

8:02 p.m. – Women’s 4x100m Relay Final (TBD)

8:10 p.m. – Women’s Triple Jump Final (Linton)

8:52 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Final (TBD)

9:02 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Final (TBD)

9:14 p.m. – Women’s 800 Meter Final (TBD)

9:37 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Final (TBD)

10:21 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Relay Final (TBD)

