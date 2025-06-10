BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU fans will have the opportunity to send the baseball team off to the College World Series on Wednesday morning as the team departs Alex Box Stadium for Omaha, Neb.

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 9:15 a.m. CT Wednesday outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Fans coming to campus for the sendoff may park in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium.

The Tigers’ team buses will depart Alex Box Stadium for the Baton Rouge airport at 9:30 a.m. CT.

LSU will participate in the CWS for the 20th time in its illustrious baseball history, and for the second time in three seasons.