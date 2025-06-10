BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU right-hander Grant Taylor has been promoted to the Chicago White Sox Major League roster, and he has joined the team in Houston for its series versus the Astros.

Taylor, a product of Florence, Ala., is the 89th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 31 of the past 35 seasons.

Taylor, who has spent the 2025 season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, was Chicago’s second-round selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. He’s ranked No. 6 among White Sox prospects and third among the team’s pitching prospects.

Taylor began the 2025 season in the starting rotation for Birmingham, allowing just three earned runs across 17.1 innings, while striking out 19 batters and walking 10.

He moved to the bullpen after six starts, and he’s pitched 9.1 dominant innings with zero runs, one walk and 18 strikeouts.

Taylor, a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll designee, was a member of the LSU pitching staff in 2022 and 2023, though he had to miss the 2023 season due to injury.

As a true freshman in 2022, Taylor pitched in 17 games (two starts) for the Tigers, recording a 4-1 mark and a 5.81 ERA in 31.0 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

He pitched LSU to a series-clinching win over seventh-ranked Florida with his longest outing of the season. Taylor entered the contest in the fourth inning and completed the game, limiting the Gators to two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts.

Taylor enjoyed an impressive SEC debut with four innings of relief work versus Texas A&M, as he allowed no runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.