Baseball

Gallery: Baseball NCAA Regionals

Game 1

DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Michael Braswell, Josh Pearson, Daniel Dickinson, Derek Curiel, Steven Milam, Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Jake Brown | Photo by: Georgia Jones
Steven Milam | Photo by: Georgia Jones
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Anthony Eyanson, Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Sean Cripple
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Sean Cripple
| Photo by: Sean Cripple

Game 2

fans | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Alex Diaz
William Schmidt | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
XXXX | Photo by: Dylan Borel
XXXX | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson, Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Dalton Beck | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Garrett Nussmeier | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Sean Cripple

Game 3

| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
| Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Edward Yamin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Sean Cripple
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Sean Cripple
William Schmidt | Photo by: Sean Cripple

Game 4

Casan Evans | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Casan Evans | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Ava Duplechain
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Casan Evans | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jake Brown | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jared Jones | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
| Photo by: Bransen Phillips
allbs | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones, Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Simpson, Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Nate Yeskie, Skip Bertman | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Jordan, Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Stephen Bayog

Related Stories

LSU Fans Invited to Send Tigers Off to Omaha on Wednesday Morning

LSU Fans Invited to Send Tigers Off to Omaha on Wednesday Morning

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 9:15 a.m. CT Wednesday outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Fans coming to campus for the sendoff may park in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium.
Grant Taylor Receives Major League Promotion with Chicago White Sox

Grant Taylor Receives Major League Promotion with Chicago White Sox

Taylor, a product of Florence, Ala., is the 89th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 31 of the past 35 seasons.
NCAA Announces CWS Game Times; LSU to Face Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT Saturday

NCAA Announces CWS Game Times; LSU to Face Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT Saturday

No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) meets No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. Central time Saturday on ESPN.