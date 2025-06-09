OMAHA, Neb. – The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2025 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 78th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 13-22/23.

The first game on Friday, June 13 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases No. 13 national seed Coastal Carolina (53-11) against Arizona (44-19) on ESPN.

Friday’s second game features No. 8 national seed Oregon State (47-14-1) against Louisville (40-22) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The Saturday, June 14 action includes No. 15 national seed UCLA (47-16) against either Duke (41-20 through June 8) or Murray State (43-15 through June 8) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Arkansas (48-13) squaring off against No. 6 national seed LSU (48-15) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 15 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 15 on ESPN2.

The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 16 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 21 on ESPN.

The second game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 22 on ABC with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central time Monday, June 23 on ESPN.