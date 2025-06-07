LSU Golfer Sveinsson Helps Team Earn Arnold Palmer Cup; Three In Top Nine At Louisiana Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU rising sophomore Arni Sveinsson scored two match point wins to help his International team claim the Arnold Palmer Cup which came to a conclusion after three days of play and 60 matches at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The International team stopped a two-year run by the American team, winning 35-25.

Sveinsson won both of his matches on Friday, teaming with in foursomes with Michael Mjaaseth of Arizona State. The pair defeated the American Auburn duo of Carson Bacha and Jackson Koivun, 2&1.

The Sveinsson-Mjaaseth, playing the foursomes rule of alternate shot, posted 2-over on their first nine, holes 10-18 but only trailed 1 Down entering holes 1-9. The team recorded five birdies and an eagle over the final seven holes to come from 2 Down after 10 holes to a cinching 2UP on the eighth hole for the point.

In the afternoon mixed foursomes, an interesting setup as Sveinsson was teamed with NCAA individual champion Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas to take on Adam Duncan of Colorado Christian and Kendall Todd, Marin’s Arkansas teammate.

The Sveinsson/Marin team never trailed in the match, going 2 UP after two holes with a par and a birdie on holes 1 and 2. Holding a 1 UP lead through 15 holes, the International team went par-birdie on the 16th and 17th holes, while the USA team went double bogey-double bogey to give the Sveinsson/Marin team a 3&1 victory.

Sveinsson dropped his Saturday singles match in a close affair, as Carson Bacha scored a victory with a 2&1 decision.

—

In the Louisiana Golf Association state amateur in New Orleans, three Tigers are in the top 10 after 54 holes of play. Second round co-leader Noah McWilliams of Benton is very much in the hunt going to Sunday’s final round at City Park, shooting a 1-under 71 to stand at 13-under par after 54 holes.

Landen East of Sulphur is the third-round leader at 17-under par 199 with Connor Cassano of Baton Rouge in second at 14-under 202. McWilliams is tied for third at 13-under par 203. McWilliams will play in the next-to-last group on Sunday.

LSU’s other two players in the field, Luke Haskew and Dylan Kayne, are tied for ninth after three rounds at 9-under par 207. Kayne had the best round of the three on Saturday with an 8-under par 64.

Live scoring for the round can be found at the Louisiana Golf Association web page.