NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional

West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) vs. LSU Tigers (46-15)

DATES/TIMES

• Saturday, June 7 @ 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

• Sunday, June 8 @ 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

• Monday, June 9 (TBD, if necessary)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed, No. 10 NCAA RPI

• WVU – No. 28 NCAA RPI

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN; Sunday’s game will be televised on ESPN2

LSU HISTORY IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

• LSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight season and for the 37th time overall …. LSU has won seven baseball national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, 2023), the second-most in NCAA history … the Tigers were an NCAA Tournament Top 8 National Seed for an NCAA-record six straight seasons (2012-17) and the Tigers’ No. 6 National Seed this season is their second Top 8 seed in the past three seasons and their 12th Top 8 seed overall … LSU was the No. 5 National Seed in 2023 and claimed the school’s seventh CWS title … LSU has the second-highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.706, 180-75).

• LSU is participating in its 17th NCAA Super Regional, including its 13th Super Regional at home … LSU has won nine Super Regional titles – 2000, ’03, ’04, ’08, ’09, ’13, ’15, ’17, ’23; all of its Super Regional titles have been claimed at home … the Tigers have a 20-16 (.555) Super Regional overall record, including a 19-9 mark (.679) in home Super Regional games … LSU’s Super Regional series wins at home have come over UCLA (2000), Baylor (2003), Texas A&M (2004), UC Irvine (2008), Rice (2009), Oklahoma (2013), UL Lafayette (2015), Mississippi State (2017) and Kentucky (2023) … LSU’s Super Regional series losses at home have come to Stony Brook (2012), Coastal Carolina (2016) and Florida State (2019) … LSU’s home record in NCAA Tournament games (Regionals and Super Regionals combined) is 111-27 (.804).

• Last weekend, LSU captured its 27th NCAA Regional title by winning the Baton Rouge Regional … LSU has a 114-30 (.792) all-time record in NCAA Regional games, including an 92-18 (.836) mark in home regional games and a 22-12 (.647) record in regional games on the road … the Tigers have a total of 27 NCAA Regional titles, and LSU has won its home regional on 24 occasions: 1986, ’90, ’91, ’93, ’94, ’96, ’97, ’98, ’99, 2000, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’08, ’09, ’12, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’19, ’23, ’25 … the Tigers have won road regionals three times – in 1987 (at New Orleans), in 1989 (at Texas A&M) and in 2021 (at Oregon).

LSU SERIES HISTORY VS. WEST VIRGINIA

• Saturday’s game will mark the first contest on the diamond between LSU and West Virginia.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“West Virginia is a championship-level team with a lot of very talented and experienced players, and they will present a number of challenges for our team. Our players gained a lot of confidence from enjoying success in the high-stakes environment last week’s regional provided. They responded in an appropriate fashion last week when faced with adversity, and that should give them great confidence. The most important factor is how we play, and when we play in character, we can be very good.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU is 46-15 overall and the Tigers are the No. 6 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament … LSU is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball and USA Today in their most recent polls … the Tigers posted a 19-11 SEC regular-season record and finished in third place in the 2025 conference standings … LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons … LSU is playing host to a Super Regional for the second time in three seasons and for the 13th time overall.

• The LSU pitching staff enters the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.28) and No. 7 in team ERA (3.73).

• LSU enters the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.300), and the Tigers are No. 3 in the league in on-base percentage (.412), No. 5 in runs scored (483), No. 4 in hits (609) and No. 3 in doubles (125) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the SEC in team ERA (3.73), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league with 691 strikeouts … LSU is No. 3 in opponent batting average (.220).

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 62 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 156. He is also No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.63) and No. 12 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.00).

• Kade Anderson’s total of 156 Ks this season is No. 6 on the LSU single-season strikeouts list. He is No. 2 this season in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 1 in the league in innings pitched (96.0) and No. 9 in opponent batting average (.216).

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 135, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.97). He is No. 1 in the SEC in ERA (2.50) and wins (10), No. 3 in the league in strikeouts (135), No. 3 in innings pitched (93.2) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.209).

• Senior catcher Luis Hernandez batted a team-high .533 (8-for-15) in last weekend’s NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs … sophomore shortstop Steven Milam batted .417 (5-for-12) in the regional with one double, three RBI and five runs … freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel hit .400 (6-for-15) last weekend with two doubles, two RBI and four runs, and junior designated hitter Ethan Frey batted .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and five runs … the Tigers hit seven home runs in last week’s regional, while limiting opponents to one homer in the tournament.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, is No. 2 in the SEC this season in RBI (69), No. 4 in hits (80), No. 5 in total bases (154) and No. 5 in home runs (20)… freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in doubles (18), No. 4 in the league in walks (47) and No. 8 in on-base percentage (.463) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 5 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.469).

• LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans has been named by the NCBWA as one of 13 finalists for the 2025 Stopper of the Year award. Evans and left-hander Dylan Volantis of Texas are the only freshmen among the 13 finalists … Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.90 ERA and six saves in 47.1 innings (17 appearances) … he has logged 19 walks and 65 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .225 against him.

• LSU junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield has been named one of three finalists for the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy, honoring NCAA baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy of philanthropy … he launched his “Be The 1” campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game in which he produces an extra-base hit or stolen base … he is actively involved with the Miracle League, which gives children with any type of disability or special needs the opportunity to play baseball as part of a team.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

• West Virginia won the 2025 Big 12 regular-season title with a 19-9 league record … the Mountaineers have a 24-5 record in road games this season … WVU swept three games last weekend in the NCAA Clemson Regional, defeating Kentucky, Clemson and Kentucky for a second time in the regional title game.

• The Mountaineers are hitting .299 as a team this season with 122 doubles, 11 triples, 55 home runs and 108 stolen bases in 141 attempts … utility player Sam White is hitting .352 on the year with 16 doubles, four homers and 44 RBI … outfielder Kyle West is batting .347 and he has 15 doubles, a team-high 10 homers and 36 RBI … outfielder Jace Rinehart is batting .317 and leads WVU in doubles (21) and RBI (51).

• WVU’s top pitcher this season has been left-hander Griffin Kern, who is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA, and he has recorded 29 walks and 100 strikeouts in 95.0 innings … right-hander Jack Kartsonas is 6-3 with a 2.94 ERA, and he has logged 16 walks and 76 strikeouts in 64.1 innings … right-handers Reese Bassinger and Carson Estridge have posted five saves each for the Mountaineers.