BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior centerfielder Chris Stanfield has been named one of three finalists for the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy, honoring NCAA baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy of philanthropy.

The Gwynn Trophy, conceptualized for the 2025 season, is intended to honor collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while exceling in the classroom and on the field.

Stanfield is joined as a finalist by infielder Michael Brooks of Kansas and catcher/outfielder Tony Castonguay of Northern Colorado. The Gwynn Trophy winner will be selected from these finalists in a vote by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association board members, select college baseball coaches and national media members.

Stanfield, a product of Tallahassee, Fla., is in his first year at LSU after playing the first two seasons of his career at Auburn. He is batting .310 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, one homer, 24 RBI and 51 runs scored, and he was LSU’s leading hitter in SEC regular-season games with a .326 (31-for-95) average.

Stanfield was voted on Monday to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, as he produced one homer, three RBI and five runs in the Tigers’ tournament victory. He was also named in March to the 2025 Frisco College Classic All-Tournament Team, helping lead LSU to the tournament title.

Over his three-year college career, Stanfield has been a fixture in the communities of Auburn and LSU. He launched his “Be The 1” campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game in which he produces an extra-base hit or stolen base. He is actively involved with the Miracle League in Baton Rouge, which gives children with any type of disability or special needs the opportunity to play baseball as part of a team.

While at Auburn, Stanfield’s campaign raised $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama, and he has donated his time and talents to the organization since he was in eighth grade in Tallahassee.

Gwynn was nationally recognized throughout his life for his unyielding commitment to philanthropy. He and his wife Alicia established the Tony Gwynn Foundation to help fund charities supporting children in need, including supporting the Casa de Amparo Child Abuse Shelter, the Neighborhood House, YMCA and the Police Athletic League.

In 1995, Gwynn earned the Branch Rickey Award as the top community activist in MLB, and in 1999, he was named the Roberto Clemente Man of the Year. He was inducted into the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame and won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, presented to the MLB player who best exemplified the character and leadership of the Hall of Fame first baseman.

Gwynn was a 15-time MLB All-Star, including won eight batting titles – the most in National League history – and finished his decorated, 20-year career with a .338 batting average. He played his entire career with the San Diego Padres, after playing collegiately at San Diego State, where he also played basketball.

Gwynn passed away in 2014 after a long bout with cancer. He is survived by Alicia, son Tony Jr. and daughter, Anisha Nicole. His brother Chris attended SDSU and played for the Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals. Tony Jr. also played collegiately at SDSU, earning all-league honors in 2003 before the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the second round. He played eight seasons in MLB, including time with the Brewers, Padres, Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

2025 Tony Gwynn Trophy Finalists

Chris Stanfield, Jr., OF, LSU

Michael Brooks, R-Sr., INF, Kansas

Tony Castonguay, Sr., C/OF, Northern Colorado