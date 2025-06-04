BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore pitcher Kade Anderson, sophomore outfielder Jake Brown and sophomore shortstop Steven Milam have been named to the 2025 Academic All-District Baseball Team for NCAA Division I.

The Academic All-District Baseball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

Anderson, Brown and Milam will advance to the national Academic All-America ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 1.

Anderson, a left-hander from Madisonville, La., has a 3.67 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 156, and he is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.63).

Anderson is 9-1 this season with a 3.28 ERA in 96.0 innings, and he is limiting opponents to a .216 cumulative batting average. He was named to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after posting a win over Dallas Baptist on Saturday, as he worked 7.0 scoreless innings and limited DBU to four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Brown, a native of Sulphur, La., has a 3.68 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He is batting .313 this season with nine doubles, two triples, seven homers, 40 RBI, 41 runs and 11 stolen bases.

In LSU’s final two SEC regular-season series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.

Milam, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., has a 3.72 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He is hitting .285 this season with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 47 RBI and 42 runs. He has a .985 fielding percentage, having committed just three errors in 206 chances.

He was named on Monday to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, as he batted .417 (5-for-12) in four games with one double, three RBI, six walks, five runs scored and a .632 on-base percentage.