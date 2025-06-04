Three Tigers Called Up To Compete On International Stage

BATON ROUGE – Three Tigers were called up to represent their home countries on the international stage over the weekend. Ida Hermannsdottir and Audur Scheving appeared with the Iceland U23 Women’s National Team while Sophine Kevorkian was called up to the Armenian Women’s National Team.

This weekend’s appearances marked the second time that Hermannsdottir, Scheving and Kevorkian have all represented the Tigers on the world stage since beginning their careers at LSU, proving to have success on both the collegiate and international levels.

Hermannsdottir and Scheving, both natives of Reykjavik, Iceland, were recently added to the Iceland U23 roster for two friendly matches against the Scotland U23 squad.

A rising senior for the Tigers this fall, Hermannsdottir appeared in both matches for Iceland, earning the start in the squad’s second match and totaling over 60 minutes across both matches.

Scheving earned the start in the team’s first match against Scotland, where she played the full 90 minutes between the posts and tallied three saves to help Iceland finish in a 2-2 draw. Scheving joined the Tigers for her first season in 2024 and will be a junior this upcoming season.

Kevorkian is a transfer out of San Diego who joined the Tigers for her junior season in 2024. She appeared in two Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Women’s Nation League matches with Armenia against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, where she earned the start in both matches. She totaled 180 minutes between the posts on the international stage.

