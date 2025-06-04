LSU's Rocio Tejedo Adds Golfweek All-American Honor To Outstanding Freshman Campaign

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo’s outstanding first year added another honor to her list as she was named a 2025 Golfweek All-American.

Tejedo was named to the third team by the magazine which released its women’s team on Wednesday.

Tejedo finished No. 24 in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with three top three finishes in 12 stroke place events. She also won 85.8% against the field this year with a record of 853-132-23.

For the season, Tejedo averaged 71.49 with six total top five finishes and 22-of-35 stroke play rounds played at par or under. She posted a low round of 66 and her season was highlighted by a T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference Championships with rounds of 66-72-67 for a 5-under total of 205.

Her other second place finish came in the Puerto Rico Classic in February when she finished solo second with a 7-under total of 209 (67-72-69).

She was part of an LSU women’s golf team that advanced to the NCAA Championships for a school record fifth consecutive year.