LSU Golfers Algot Kleen, Arni Sveinsson Chosen To Golfweek All-American Teams After Stellar Campaigns

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfers Algot Kleen and Arni Sveinsson were named to the annual Golfweek Collegiate All-American teams announced on Wednesday.

Kleen, a senior who recently turned pro, was named a second team All-American and freshman Sveinsson was named a third team All-American.

Both had outstanding seasons for the Tigers, helping with four regular season wins, a match play advancement in the SEC Tournament and an NCAA Regional appearance.

Kleen earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after transferring to LSU from East Tennessee State. He finished the year 16th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings and 10th in the PGA Tour University rankings. He averaged 70.06 for 33 stroke play rounds this season, second best average for an LSU singles season behind the 70.047 of Sam Burns in the 2016-17 season.

Kleen won the Visit Knoxville Collegiate with a 12-under score of 198 (66-65-67) and was second in The Blessings Collegiate and the Pauma Valley Invitational. He shot a course record 9-under 63 at The Blessings. A total of 21-of-33 rounds were at par or under and had an against the field win percentage of 77.4 percent.

Sveinsson, one of the top freshmen in the country. Finished the year ranked 22nd in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings with a stroke average of 70.25 which is third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Kleen (2024-25). He posted 27 rounds of par or under with a win and five top five finishes.

Sveinsson won the Blessings Collegiate at 7-under par 209 (71-67-71) and finished second at the Fallen Oak Invitational and T3 on two other occasions. He was named second team All-SEC. He finished fourth in his first NCAA Regional at 4-under 206 (72-68-66). He posted an 82.3 win percentage against the field.