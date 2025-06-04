BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU freshman right-hander Casan Evans was named Tuesday by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) as one of 13 finalists for the 2025 Stopper of the Year award.

The 20th NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, given to the nation’s top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball, will be announced on Friday, June 13, at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Evans and left-hander Dylan Volantis of Texas are the only freshmen among the 13 finalists.

Evans, a product of Houston, Texas, is 4-1 on the year with a 1.90 ERA and six saves in 47.1 innings (17 appearances). He has logged 19 walks and 65 strikeouts, and opponents are hitting just .225 against him.

He delivered one of the greatest postseason outings in LSU Baseball history on Monday night in the Tigers’ NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game win over Little Rock.

Evans entered Monday’s game in the second inning and limited Little Rock to one run on four hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and a career-best 12 strikeouts. He threw a career-high 109 pitches, 71 for strikes.

Evans struck out nine straight Little Rock batters, beginning with the second out of the fourth inning through the first out of the seventh inning.

Evans’ nine consecutive strikeouts is the longest streak by an LSU pitcher in at least the past 37 seasons. Right-hander Ben McDonald fired eight straight strikeouts versus Stephen F. Austin on March 24, 1989.

2025 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalists

Kade Brown So. Sacramento State (WAC)

Casan Evans Fr. LSU (SEC)

Gabe Craig Sr. Baylor (Big 12)

Dylan Crooks Sr. Oklahoma (SEC)

Sawyer Hawks Sr. Vanderbilt (SEC)

Antoine Jean Gr. Houston (Big 12)

Garrett Langrell Gr. Creighton (Big East)

Lucas Mahlstedt Sr. Clemson (ACC)

Ricky Ojeda So. UC Irvine (Big West)

Carson Ozmer Gr. Alabama (SEC)

Mason Patel Gr. Georgia Tech (ACC)

Tony Pluta Jr. Arizona (Big 12)

Dylan Volantis Fr. Texas (SEC)