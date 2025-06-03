LSU will play host to West Virginia this weekend in an NCAA Super Regional in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The best two-of-three series will begin with Game 1 on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2, and Game 3, if necessary, would be played on Monday at a time to be determined.

FROM THE NCAA:

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, with Sunday, June 8 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 – All times are Central

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)

2 p.m. (ESPN2), 10 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1)

5 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13)

11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18)

8 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, with Monday, June 9 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Central

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)

Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19)

12 p.m. (ESPNU), 11 a.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)

West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15)

1 p.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13)

4 p.m. (ESPN), 2 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, will be announced Monday, June 9. The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available. The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 13, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.