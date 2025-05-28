Two Former Tigers Get Started Thursday At U.S. Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Tigers, Ingrid Lindblad and Madelene Sagstrom, will represent the Tigers when the U. S. Women’s Open begins on Thursday at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.

The 72-hole championship, which features 156 of the top players and carries a $12 million purse, runs Thursday through Sunday. The course will play to a par of 72 and some 6,800 yards, making it one of the longest layouts for a women’s U. S. Open.

The pair of LSU players have both won on the LPGA Tour this season, with Sagstrom winning for the second time in her LPGA career in the match play championship in Las Vegas and then Lindblad following in the very next event in Los Angeles, with her first career LPGA title in her third start on tour.

Sagstrom played at LSU from 2012-15 and was the SEC Player of the Year in 2015. Lindblad, the most decorated player in LSU women’s golf history was a three-time SEC Player of the Year and captured four major honors in her final season of 2024 – the ANNIKA Award, the WGCA Player of the Year, the Inkster Award and the Honda Award for women’s golf.

Both Lindblad and Sagstrom will tee off in the afternoon wave on Thursday with Lindblad off the 10th tee at 1:03 p.m. CT, with Sagstrom to follow off the first tee at 1:47 p.m. Both will be off in the morning wave on Friday.

The U. S. Women’s Open on Thursday and Friday will be broadcast on USA Network from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT with Peacock streaming coverage from 5-7 p.m. Saturday coverage begins on Peacock at Noon with NBC Sports taking over at 2 p.m. Sunday, NBC Sports will have complete coverage from 1-6 p.m.

Live scoring can be found at uswomensopen.com.