Arni Sveinsson Recognized As One Of Nation's Top Freshman Golfers by GCAA

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s golfer Arni Sveinsson was one of five players named to the national Golf Coaches Association of America Freshman Team announced on Wednesday.

Sveinsson, who was recently selected All-Southeast Region, put together one of the best all-time freshman seasons with a scoring average of 70.25, which is third best all-time for a single season. Sveinsson won The Blessings Collegiate Invitational and had five top five finishes along the way, including T4 in his first NCAA Regional appearance in Amherst, Virginia with a 4-under 206 (72-68-66).

Sveinsson finished the season ranked 22nd in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings and is No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Daniel Bennett of Texas was named the recipient of the 2025 NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. Joining Bennett and Sveinsson on the team are: Wheaton Ennis of Texas A&M, Connor Graham of Texas Tech and Clark Van Gaalen of Oklahoma.