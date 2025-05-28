All-American Smash Sisters: Bergeron, Edwards Named NFCA All-Americans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Junior catcher Maci Bergeron and freshman first baseman Tori Edwards have been named 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Americans, announced by the NFCA Wednesday evening. Edwards is a second-team All-American, while Bergeron is a third-team All-American.

For the first time since 2021, LSU has multiple All-Americans in the same season. Bergeron and Edwards became the program’s 27th and 28th All-Americans and 43rd and 44th All-American selections. The duo, who have become known as the Smash Sisters, hit 27 of the team’s 42 home runs and have combined for a .373 batting average behind 122 hits.

Edwards, the 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year, started in all 58 games at first base. Edwards set a program single-season record with a .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs, including a record four grand slams. The freshman phenom also broke into the program’s top 10 with 73 RBI (No. 3) and a .495 on-base percentage (No. 9). Overall, Edwards had a .375 batting average behind 62 hits, scored 52 runs and drew 37 walks. She also led the team with 18 multi-RBI games and had 19 multi-hit games. In the field, Edwards had 346 putouts and eight assists. She also assisted in 15 double plays. Earlier this month, Edwards was named an All-American by D1Softball and Softball America.

Bergeron, who also started all 58 games, batted .364 with 60 hits, including nine home runs, scored 37 runs and added 49 RBI. Bergeron drew 45 walks and recorded a .498 on-base percentage, which ranks No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, in the program’s single-season record book. At the catcher position, Bergeron registered a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists and two errors. She caught five runners stealing and was part of two double plays. Bergeron will enter the 2026 season as the program’s all-time leader with a .995 fielding percentage with a minimum of 800 chances.

