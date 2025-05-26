BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU was announced as the No. 6 national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament Monday, and the Tigers will open the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional at 2 p.m. CT Friday when they face Little Rock in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The No. 6 National Seed marks LSU’s second appearance among the Top 8 seeds in the past three seasons. The Tigers were the No. 5 National Seed in 2023, when they claimed their seventh College World Series title.

LSU is a Top 8 National Seed for the 12th time since 1999, when the NCAA adopted its current 64-team tournament format.

LSU (43-14) is the No. 1 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and Little Rock (24-32), the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion, is the regional’s No. 4 seed. The LSU-Little Rock game will be televised on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist will meet No. 3 seed Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional, and the contest will be streamed on ESPN +.

The regional continues through the weekend, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Super Regional next weekend versus the winner of the Clemson (S.C.) Regional.

2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 30

Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock @ 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island @ 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 @ 1 p.m. CT

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 @ 5 p.m. CT

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game @ 2 p.m. CT

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game @ 8 p.m. CT

Monday, June 2

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary