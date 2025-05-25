BATON ROUGE, La. – The NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU will serve as one of 16 host sites for an NCAA Baseball Regional.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday. The matchups and starting times for the Baton Rouge Regional and the entire 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.

LSU is playing host to an NCAA Regional for the 28th time and for the second time in the past three seasons.

Below is ticket information for the 2025 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:

A limited number of all-session tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 28. Parking permits will also go on sale at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday. Tickets and parking will be available to purchase at www.LSUtix.net

Individual session tickets, if available, for Games 1-6 will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, May 30. Game 7 (if necessary) tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Monday, June 2. If available, tickets may be purchased at www.LSUtix.net

NCAA Postseason History at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field