LSU Falls to Ole Miss, 2-0, in SEC Tournament Semifinal

HOOVER, Ala. – Four Ole Miss pitchers combined to limit LSU to two hits Saturday, as the Rebels posted a 2-0 win over the Tigers in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament.

Ole Miss improved to 40-18 on the season and advanced to play Vanderbilt in the tournament championship game at Noon CT Sunday.

LSU dropped to 43-14, and the Tigers will open play Friday in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. NCAA Regional sites will be announced at 7:30 p.m. CT Sunday, and the 64-team field will be revealed at 11 a.m. CT Monday in the selection show on ESPN2.

“We’re really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we’ll get ready for that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Get home tonight, get a day off tomorrow, see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.

“I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that’s what I expect them to do.”

Left-hander Gunnar Dennis (4-1), the second of four Rebel hurlers, was credited with the win as he worked 2.1 innings and allowed no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Cade Townsend pitched the first 4.2 innings, yielding two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Connor Spencer recorded his seventh save for the Rebels after pitching a scoreless ninth inning with one walk and one strikeout.

LSU pitchers Jaden Noot, Chase Shores and Jacob Mayers pitched very effectively, combining to allow just one earned run on three hits.

Noot (2-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits in 4.0 innings with two walks and an career-high seven strikeouts.

Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with his 10th homer of the season.

The Rebels increased the margin to 2-0 in the fourth when designated hitter Campbell Smithwick lined an RBI single.