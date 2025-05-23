LSU Defeats Texas A&M, 4-3, in SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

HOOVER, Ala. – LSU pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson combined for 16 strikeouts Friday night as the top-ranked Tigers defeated Texas A&M, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

LSU improved to 43-13 on the year, while Texas A&M dropped to 30-26 as the Aggies exited the single-elimination tournament.

LSU, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, advances to the semifinal round at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday, when the Tigers will face No. 7 seed Ole Miss.

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt will face No. 8 seed Tennessee in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. CT Saturday.

Anderson (8-1) worked the first six innings Friday night, limiting the Aggies to three runs on four hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Eyanson, making his first relief appearance of the season, blanked Texas A&M over the final three innings to earn his first save. He allowed two hits while recording one walk and four strikeouts.

LSU designated hitter Ethan Frey paced the Tigers’ offense, as he was 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBI.

“It was a great college baseball game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Congrats to Texas A&M. They made a very good run here; they have a talented team. And it took our best to win tonight, clearly.

“Kade Anderson, the best pitcher in the country; I’ll actually give him the tie for first with Anthony Eyanson. And Ethan Frey, just a spectacular hitter. This is what our program is all about, these guys. They’re great players, but even better human beings. The only way to get through this thing is talent and character, and I’m lucky to have these players on my team.”

Texas A&M starter Myles Patton (3-5) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs – two earned – on five hits in 4.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

LSU plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Frey delivered a run-scoring double, and catcher Luis Hernandez provided an RBI groundout.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 in the second when Frey launched a two-run homer, his 12th dinger of the season.

Texas A&M, however, narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the fourth when designated hitter Jace LaViolette lined an RBI single, and first baseman Gavin Kash delivered a sacrifice fly.

The Aggies added another run in the in the sixth when LaViolette contributed a sacrifice fly.

Texas A&M had runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Eyanson forced centerfielder Terrence Kiel II to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.