BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson was named Thursday by the College Baseball Foundation as one of 16 semifinalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

Finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award will be announced on June 4, with the 2025 winner to be announced at a date to be finalized later that month.

The National Pitcher of the Year Award was first presented in 2009. Previous winners of the award include two LSU pitchers – right-hander Aaron Nola in 2014 and right-hander Paul Skenes in 2023.

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., is No. 3 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1).

Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.

He is fourth in the SEC in ERA and seventh in the league in opponent batting average.

Eyanson was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week after he fired a brilliant complete-game three-hitter on May 3 at Texas A&M. Eyanson limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base.

