Women's Basketball

Williams Announced On USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s Series Roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mikaylah Williams, a mainstay on the summer 3×3 circuit, was announced Wednesday on the USA Basketball 3×3 Women’s Series roster which will begin May 23-24 in Marseille, France.

The USA’s season begins Friday at the Marseille Women’s Series event in Marseille, France. As part of Pool C, USA will face Czech Republic and France on Friday at 10:15 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. ET, respectively. USA Basketball is also slated to compete at the Ulaanbaatar Women’s Series competition June 18-19 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with additional events expected to be added at a later date.

Williams helped USA earn three straight FIBA 3×3 U18 gold medals from 2021-23. The 2022 USA Basketball 3×3 Athlete of the Year and 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 Female Athlete of the Year, Williams has continually made an impact for her home country. Last summer, Williams competed in the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Americas Conference, a series of qualifying tournaments for the 2024 FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup. She and the U23 team also played in a 3×3 exhibition game at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game against the USA 3×3 Olympic team.

Along with Williams, the USA roster will feature Cierra Burdick, Sarah Strong and Sahara Williams.

