Temeka Johnson Selected Into New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – LSU great Temeka Johnson was selected into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Last week it was announced the Johnson would be part of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame this year as well.

Johnson, a product of New Orleans, La., was a four-time All-American (2002-05) and the winner of the 2005 Nancy Liebermann Award as the nation’s best point guard. She is No. 1 on LSU’s all-time assists list with 945, a mark that is No. 8 in NCAA Division I history.

She holds the LSU record for assists in a game (17 vs. Georgia on March 5, 2005) and she posted four 15-assist games during her career. Johnson was an NCAA Regional All-Tournament selection in 2004 and 2005, as she helped lead the Tigers to Final Four appearances in both seasons.

Johnson earned her LSU degree in 2004, and she was voted 2005 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She won a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2009.