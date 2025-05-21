LSU Gold
Track & Field

Michaela Rose Listed on The Bowerman Post-Outdoor Conference Championship Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – The USTFCCCA released their sixth update for The Bowerman Women’s Watch List on Wednesday.

This week’s edition sees Michaela Rose make her 12th-overall appearance on the list and for the second update in a row.

Rose is fresh off of earning her sixth 800-meter title at the SEC Championships, and the third in-a-row outdoors, an SEC record. The senior clocked a time 1:59.75 to earn the win by almost two seconds, scoring 10 points for the Tigers. She will be searching for the NCAA record this postseason, a time that she has solely trailed as the No. 2 runner in NCAA history since her sophomore season.

To close out the regular season Rose won the event from start to finish, clocking a scorching personal-best time of 1:58.12 at the LSU Invitational. Her PR carried much significance that week: improved her LSU record, NCAA No. 2 all-time, NCAA and SEC lead for 2025, No. 3 in the world for 2025 and No. 1 in the USA for 2025. Rose is one of two collegiate runners to ever go sub 1:59 in the event, and has done it more than the collegiate-record holder, Athing Mu.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Preseason Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. CT. For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

