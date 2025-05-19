BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players received 2025 All-SEC recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches.

Left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan were named First-Team All-SEC; first baseman Jared Jones, right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson, second baseball Daniel Dickinson and outfielder Derek Curiel received Second-Team All-SEC recognition; and Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans were awarded Freshman All-SEC honors.

LSU’s six combined first and second-team All-SEC selections are the most among the conference schools.

Anderson, who was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, is No. 2 in the nation this season in strikeouts with 133, and he has posted a 7-1 record and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings. The 2025 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist has issued just 23 walks, and he is limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.

Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week after fired a complete-game shutout on April 3 in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma. He limited the Sooners to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts.

Cowan, a junior from Blytheville, S.C., has made 20 relief appearances, and he is 3-3 on the year with a 2.38 ERA, six saves, 10 walks and 53 strikeouts in 41.1 innings.

Five of Cowan’s six saves this season have come in SEC games, and he has eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 30.2 league innings.

Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (66), No. 3 in total bases (147), No. 3 in hits (76), No. 4 in home runs (19) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.665). He is hitting .344 this season with 14 doubles, 19 homers, 66 RBI and 58 runs.

The native of Marietta, Ga., has moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

Eyanson, a product of Lakewood, Calif., is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1).

Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.

Dickinson, a product of Richland, Wash., is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478), and he is batting .335 this season with 13 doubles, 10 homers, 45 RBI, 56 runs and eight stolen bases.

He batted .417 (5-for-12) last weekend in the series at South Carolina with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base. Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., is No. 7 in the SEC in hits (72), No. 7 in walks (41) and No. 8 in doubles (15). He is batting .344 this season with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI and 53 runs.

He was voted SEC Freshman of the Week after helped lead LSU to an SEC series victory over Tennessee (April 25-27), as he hit .417 (5-for-12) with two doubles, one homer, three runs and six RBI. He enjoyed a remarkable day at the plate in the Game 3 series-clinching victory, going 4-for-4 with one homer, two doubles and a career-high five RBI.

Evans, a native of Houston, Texas, has made 16 appearances (three starts) for the Tigers this season, posting a 3-1 record, six saves and a 1.96 ERA in 41.1 innings with 16 walks and 53 strikeouts.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 3 after recording a win and a save in two appearances. He earned the save versus Dallas Baptist, firing 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and two strikeouts, and he picked up the win versus Kansas State with another 2.0-inning outing, this time allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

2025 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Dylan Volantis, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas

2025 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas

C: Luke Heyman, Florida

1B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee

2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

3B: Slate Alford, Georgia

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Ike Irish, Auburn

OF: Charles Davalan, Arkansas

OF: Kade Snell, Alabama

DH/Util: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

SP: Kade Anderson, LSU

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma

SP: Zach Root, Arkansas

RP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

RP: Zac Cowan, LSU

RP: Carson Ozmer, Alabama

Second Team

C: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

1B: Jared Jones, LSU

1B: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU

3B: Luke Hill, Ole Miss

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Robbie Burnett, Georgia*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M*

DH/Util: Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia

SP: Samuel Dutton, Auburn

SP: Anthony Eyanson, LSU

SP: Brian Curley, Georgia

SP: Riley Quick, Alabama

RP: Jake Clemente, Florida

RP: Mason Morris, Ole Miss

RP: Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt

*Ties

2025 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Tyler Bell, Kentucky

Kyle Branch, Oklahoma

Derek Curiel, LSU

Casan Evans, LSU

Hayden Federico, Ole Miss

Chase Fralick, Auburn

Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt

Aidan King, Florida

Brendan Lawson, Florida

Chris Rembert, Auburn

Bub Terrell, Auburn

Dylan Volantis, Texas

2025 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas

1B: Kimble Schuessler, Texas

2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas

3B: Bobby Boser, Florida*

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt*

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Will Gasparino, Texas

P: Kade Anderson, LSU

*Ties