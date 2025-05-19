Robinson Selected to Train with U.S. Women's U23 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been selected to train with the 2025 U.S. Women’s U23 National Team, announced by the National Team Development Program on Thursday evening.

The U.S. U23 WNT will represent the United States at the NORCECA Women’s U23 Pan American Cup on July 25 – Aug. 2 in Leon, Mexico.

Training will occur July 18-25 in Anaheim, Calif., at the National Training Center. Twelve athletes from the training pool will be selected to travel and compete in Mexico.

Robinson is a two-time AVCA selection and was the 2023 AVCA South Freshman of the Year. In two seasons at LSU, Robinson averages 4.95 points, 4.38 kills and 0.60 blocks per set. She is 151 kills shy of landing 1,000 career kills and has 117 total blocks, including 27 solo blocks and 40 aces. Robinson also averages 2.13 digs per set and has 47 assists.

