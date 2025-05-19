LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

May 19 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
May 19 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 42-13
SEC: 19-11

Last Week’s Results (2-1)
May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina (L, 5-6)
May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina (W, 8-1)
May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina (W, 7-3)

Tigers Update
• The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 19-11 SEC record and finished in third place in the conference standings … LSU is the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and the Tigers will play at approximately 6:30 p.m. CT Friday against either Texas A&M, Mississippi State or Auburn in the tournament quarterfinals round … LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons.

• The LSU pitching staff is ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 8 in ERA (3.78) and No. 8 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.45).

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, helped lead the Tigers to a series victory at South Carolina, batting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored … Jones moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown hit .625 (5-for-8) in the South Carolina series with two doubles, one homer, one RBI, four runs and three stolen bases … in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown has batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the South Carolina series with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base … Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, defeated South Carolina on Friday, limiting the Gamecocks to one run on four hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts … Anderson improved to 7-1 this season and lowered his cumulative ERA to 3.47 … Anderson has pitched 83.0 innings this season, recording 23 walks and 133 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson posted a win over South Carolina on Saturday, allowing just two runs on five hits in 7.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts … Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (66), No. 3 in total bases (147), No. 3 in hits (76), No. 4 in home runs (19) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.665) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 7 in the SEC in hits (72), No. 7 in walks (41) and No. 8 in doubles (15).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (133) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (83.0) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478).

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on May 19, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1 Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
LSU 1 1 1 1 1
North Carolina 2 3 3 3 3
Georgia 3 10 4 8 7
Arkansas 4 5 5 4 5
Texas 5 2 6 2 2
Oregon 6 4 2 5 6
Auburn 7 8 7 10 10
Coastal Carolina 8 11 9 11 12
Florida State 9 6 11 6 4
Vanderbilt 10 9 10 9 9
Oregon State 11 7 8 7 8
Florida 12 15 14 15 19
Dallas Baptist 13 18 13 19 21
Clemson 14 14 12 12 13
UCLA 15 13 16 13 16
Ole Miss 16 17 20
Southern Miss 17 12 15 14 18
Alabama 18 23 20 21 15
Georgia Tech 19 16 18 16 24
UTSA 20 17
Kansas 21 25 22 25
UC Irvine 22 20 19 18 11
Tennessee 23 21 24 17 14
Northeastern 24 19 21 22 23
Troy 25 22
NC State 22 24 20
TCU 24 25
West Virginia 23 23 17
Duke 25

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6 5
April 7 3 3 4 3 3
April 14 8 9 10 7 8
April 21 4 7 3 5 5
April 28 2 2 2 2 4
May 5 6 3 4 4 3
May 12 1 1 1 1 1
May 19 1 1 1 1 1
May 26
Final

Related Stories

Tigers Earn All-SEC Baseball Recognition

Tigers Earn All-SEC Baseball Recognition

LSU’s six combined first and second-team All-SEC selections are the most among the conference schools.
Kade Anderson Named to Golden Spikes Award Semfinalist List

Kade Anderson Named to Golden Spikes Award Semfinalist List

With Anderson on the list, LSU leads the nation with 12 years of representation and 18 all-time selections on a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list. Anderson, a native of Madisonville, La., is the 15th LSU player to earn the honor.
Hayden Travinski Signs Contract with Houston Astros

Hayden Travinski Signs Contract with Houston Astros

Travinski earned the LSU starting catcher role at the end of April 2023 and played a tremendous role in the Tigers’ drive to the National Championship. He appeared in 41 games (23 starts) on the year, batting .356 (37-for-104) with five doubles, 10 homers, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored.