May 19 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 42-13

SEC: 19-11

Last Week’s Results (2-1)

May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina (L, 5-6)

May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina (W, 8-1)

May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina (W, 7-3)

Tigers Update

• The Tigers concluded the regular season with a 19-11 SEC record and finished in third place in the conference standings … LSU is the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., and the Tigers will play at approximately 6:30 p.m. CT Friday against either Texas A&M, Mississippi State or Auburn in the tournament quarterfinals round … LSU won at least 19 league games for the 19th time in school history and for the second time in the past three seasons.

• The LSU pitching staff is ranked in the Top 10 in the nation in three major statistical categories – the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 8 in ERA (3.78) and No. 8 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.45).

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, helped lead the Tigers to a series victory at South Carolina, batting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored … Jones moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown hit .625 (5-for-8) in the South Carolina series with two doubles, one homer, one RBI, four runs and three stolen bases … in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown has batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.

• Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the South Carolina series with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base … Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.

• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson, a 2025 Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, defeated South Carolina on Friday, limiting the Gamecocks to one run on four hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts … Anderson improved to 7-1 this season and lowered his cumulative ERA to 3.47 … Anderson has pitched 83.0 innings this season, recording 23 walks and 133 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .220 batting average.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson posted a win over South Carolina on Saturday, allowing just two runs on five hits in 7.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts … Eyanson, who has won three straight SEC starts over Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina, is 9-2 this season with a 2.88 ERA, 30 walks and 121 strikeouts in 81.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .213 cumulative batting average.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (66), No. 3 in total bases (147), No. 3 in hits (76), No. 4 in home runs (19) and No. 8 in slugging percentage (.665) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 7 in the SEC in hits (72), No. 7 in walks (41) and No. 8 in doubles (15).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (133) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (83.0) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 121 Ks, and he is No. 3 in the league in innings pitched (81.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.478).