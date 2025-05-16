Nussmeier, Perkins, Campbell Headline 13 Football Graduates

BATON ROUGE – First round NFL Draft pick Will Campbell, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. highlighted a list of 13 LSU football players who earned their college degree as the university held Spring Commencement on Friday and Saturday on campus.

The list of LSU football graduates also included a pair of former Tigers in Joe Foucha and Quantavius Leslie, who both earned their degree as part of LSU’s Project Graduation program.

In all, a total of 71 student-athletes across 16 sports earned their LSU degree this spring.

Campbell, who was the fourth overall selection by the New England Patriots in last month’s NFL Draft, earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. Campbell earned consensus All-America honors in 2024 and capped his career as one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in program history. He also earned the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the conference.

LSU’s football list includes six players who remain on the active roster as group that includes Nussmeier, Perkins, Damian Ramos, GiVanni Peterson and Noah Nash.

Nussmeier, widely considered one of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. Perkins, who is returning after suffering a season-ending, has twice earned All-SEC honors during his career. Perkins, also a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduated in interdisciplinary studies.

Mason Taylor, who graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, capped his LSU career as the most productive tight end in program history. He was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft last month by the New York Jets.

LSU Football – 2025 Spring Graduates

Will Campbell, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jake Davis, Biochemistry

Gabe Leonards, Sport Administration

Matthew Langlois, Sport Administration

Noah Nash, International Trade and Finance

Javen Nicholas, Economics

Garrett Nussmeier, Interdisciplinary Studies

Harold Perkins Jr., Interdisciplinary Studies

GiVanni Peterson, Coastal Environment Science

Damian Ramos, Interdisciplinary Studies

Mason Taylor, Interdisciplinary Studies

Project Graduation

Joe Foucha, Interdisciplinary Studies

Quantavius Leslie, Interdisciplinary Studies