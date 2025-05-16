Nussmeier, Perkins, Campbell Headline 13 Football Graduates
BATON ROUGE – First round NFL Draft pick Will Campbell, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. highlighted a list of 13 LSU football players who earned their college degree as the university held Spring Commencement on Friday and Saturday on campus.
The list of LSU football graduates also included a pair of former Tigers in Joe Foucha and Quantavius Leslie, who both earned their degree as part of LSU’s Project Graduation program.
In all, a total of 71 student-athletes across 16 sports earned their LSU degree this spring.
Campbell, who was the fourth overall selection by the New England Patriots in last month’s NFL Draft, earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. Campbell earned consensus All-America honors in 2024 and capped his career as one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in program history. He also earned the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the conference.
LSU’s football list includes six players who remain on the active roster as group that includes Nussmeier, Perkins, Damian Ramos, GiVanni Peterson and Noah Nash.
Nussmeier, widely considered one of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season, graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. Perkins, who is returning after suffering a season-ending, has twice earned All-SEC honors during his career. Perkins, also a member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, graduated in interdisciplinary studies.
Mason Taylor, who graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, capped his LSU career as the most productive tight end in program history. He was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft last month by the New York Jets.
LSU Football – 2025 Spring Graduates
Will Campbell, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jake Davis, Biochemistry
Gabe Leonards, Sport Administration
Matthew Langlois, Sport Administration
Noah Nash, International Trade and Finance
Javen Nicholas, Economics
Garrett Nussmeier, Interdisciplinary Studies
Harold Perkins Jr., Interdisciplinary Studies
GiVanni Peterson, Coastal Environment Science
Damian Ramos, Interdisciplinary Studies
Mason Taylor, Interdisciplinary Studies
Project Graduation
Joe Foucha, Interdisciplinary Studies
Quantavius Leslie, Interdisciplinary Studies