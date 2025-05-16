LSU Belts Three Homers in 8-1 Game 2 Win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – LSU first baseman Jared Jones blasted two home runs Friday night to lead the top-ranked Tigers to an 8-1 win over South Carolina at Founders Park.

LSU improved to 41-13 overall, 18-11 in the SEC, while South Carolina dropped to 28-27 overall and 6-23 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Jones increased his season total of home runs to 18, as he was 3-for-3 at the plate with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored. He moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU all-time home runs list with 60 career homers.

“It was a good night for Jared, obviously,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Jared has not only met expectations, he has exceeded all expectations during his career at LSU. His growth as a player is what I’m most proud of, and the leadership he brings to our team is tremendous. He’s been a very important person to me in my life, and it was great to see him have that game tonight.”

LSU starting pitcher Kade Anderson (7-1) earned the win, limiting the Gamecocks to one run on four hits in 6.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.

“Kade was awesome tonight,” Johnson said, “probably the best pitcher in the country. He’s closest to the big leagues, I would say, of any pitcher in college. He did what he always does again.

South Carolina starter Jake McCoy (4-5) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs on six hits in 5.0 innings with five walks and one strikeout.

LSU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third when Jones launched a lead-off homer, and designated hitter Ethan Frey blasted a two-run dinger.

South Carolina reduced the margin to 3-1 in the third when catcher Gavin Braland lined an RBI single.

The Tigers plated two runs in the fifth when catcher Luis Hernandez delivered a sacrifice fly, and rightfielder Josh Pearson executed a sacrifice bunt to score second baseman Daniel Dickinson from third base.

Jones’ two-run blast in the eighth increased LSU’s lead to 7-1, and the Tigers added a run in the ninth when third baseman Michael Braswell’s sacrifice bunt scored pinch hitter Jake Brown from third base.