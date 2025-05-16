Baton Rouge, La. – The 2nd Annual Bayou Traditions Gala: A Louisiana Saturday Night, held May 3 at the LSU Football Operations Center, was a resounding success and raised more than $570,000 in net support for LSU student-athlete NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities through Bayou Traditions, the Official Collective of LSU Athletics.

More than 550 supporters gathered for a remarkable evening celebrating Louisiana’s heart and soul—its culture, community and champions. The night featured an acoustic performance by multi-platinum, award-winning country music star and LSU alumnus Jordan Davis, who treated guests to an intimate set filled with songs and stories. The night also featured live and silent auctions, offering exclusive LSU memorabilia, experience and luxury items that further contributed to the evening’s fundraising success.

Event services and fundraising for the event were provided by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, in association with TAF Services Corporation.

“As we increasingly depend on private support to remain competitive, we’re grateful for the continued generosity of our donors,” said Matt Borman, President and CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation. “This event was a wonderful opportunity to honor their unwavering commitment and to celebrate the achievements of our student-athletes.”

In true Louisiana style, the gala offered a perfect blend of food, music and sports with a country flair. Guests enjoyed culinary favorites from local Baton Rouge Best Bites participants. Guests also had the opportunity to experience a custom hat bar, suit styling and hand-rolled cigars.

Attendees enjoyed exclusive behind-the-scenes tours led by current LSU student-athletes and an engaging panel hosted by ESPN’s Peter Burns, featuring quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the 2025 NCAA Vault Champion & SEC Freshman of the Year gymnast Kailin Chio. The celebration culminated in a high-energy performance by Parish County Line, bringing the dance floor to life.

The event’s success was made possible through generous sponsorships and contributions from Guaranty Media, Mockler Beverage and all participating BTR Best Bites restaurants, whose support created an evening to remember.

To learn more or support LSU Student-Athletes through NIL initiatives, visit: www.lsutaf.org/bayoutraditions

Effective July 11, 2024, all contributions in support of Bayou Traditions will receive 4 priority points per $1,000 contributed. These points will count toward your lifetime and philanthropic point totals. Contributions to Bayou Traditions do not qualify as charitable donations. Contributions received are directly deposited with Bayou Traditions. TAFSC is a service provider to Bayou Traditions and is not compensated based on funds received by Bayou Traditions.