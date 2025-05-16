BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and first baseman Jared Jones have been named semifinalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy.

The Dick Howser Trophy Committee, in conjunction with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, presents the award the top NCAA Division I baseball player based on two rounds of national voting by NCBWA members.

This is the 38th year of the Dick Howser Trophy, and the 2025 finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 7. The winner will be unveiled on MLB Network in a special national presentation on Friday, June 13, in Omaha, Neb., before the first game of the 78th NCAA College World Series.

LSU has produced two Dick Howser Trophy recipients in its history – first baseman Eddy Furniss in 1998 and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes in 2023.

Anderson, a sophomore from Madisonville, La., is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this season with 124, and he has posted a 6-1 record and a 3.66 ERA in 76.1 innings while limiting opponents to a .225 batting average.

Anderson has a 3.67 GPA as a sport administration major, and he was selected to the 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Jones, a junior from Marietta, Ga., is hitting .338 this season, and he is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (62), No. 5 in total bases (134), No. 5 in hits (72) and No. 7 in home runs (16).

Jones has 58 career home runs and is tied with outfielder Dylan Crews (2021-23) for fourth place on the all-time LSU homers list.

He has pledged $100 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for each home run hit by the LSU team during the 2025 season. The donations help children suffering from critical illnesses enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Make-A-Wish.