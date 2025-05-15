Martin Honored as 2024-25 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leader of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU volleyball player Madison Martin has been named the 2024-25 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Leader of the Year, announced Thursday by Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Martin is the first LSU women’s student-athlete to receive this award. Florida track & field athlete Jadon Maddux earned the award on the men’s side. Each will receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC. Martin and Maddux were chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities.

The Brad Davis SEC Community Service winners will each receive a $7,500 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC. The Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year selections will each receive a $15,000 post-graduate scholarship from the SEC.

Martin, a four-year letterwinner and two-time SEC Volleyball Community Service Team selection, has spent over 250 hours doing community service projects, giving back to LSU and the Baton Rouge communities. She is passionate about the medical field and was introduced to the industry early. At 11 years old, her mother, who was a physician herself, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. As a result of the surgery, her mom was paralyzed in both arms, forcing Madison to become a primary caregiver for a single mother. Madison became her legal caregiver at age 16 and has served in that role to this day while continuing to pursue her dream of playing collegiate volleyball. Martin grew up in Florida, but when she had the opportunity to play volleyball here at LSU, her mother and sister moved to Louisiana, where she continued to care for her mother and immerse herself in the Baton Rouge community.

Martin has volunteered at many hospitals and health centers in the area, helping various populations, from cancer patients to Spanish-speaking people who do not know English. She has worked with Women’s Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake, St. Jude Hospital, Area Health Education Center, St. Francis Bend, and Parc Nursing Homes. She has also held leadership roles in the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and has been a researcher at the LSU Vet School.

Martin, a double major with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences and a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish, will graduate Summa Cum Laude for both majors this weekend. She plans to attend medical school beginning in the fall of 2025. Below are more details of Martin’s service work at LSU.

Community Service:

Served two years as Executive Director of the LSU Community Service Committee (2023-2024).

Aided with the Area Health Education Center – helped high school students earn elective class credits with healthcare program.

Assisted at Women’s Hospital – worked with the cancer/infusion administration and pop-up events.

Served at St. Francis Bend and Parc Nursing Homes – facilitated activities, including exercises involving memory care and physical therapy.

Volunteered at Gardere Initiative – taught 3rd-5th grade Spanish speaking students English.

Served as translator with the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Mobile Unit.

Two-time Geaux Strong volunteer – helps children ages 2-18 with decreased strength, endurance and motor skills.

Honored as 2023-2024 Athletes for Hope Student Athlete of the Year.

Internship with WISER at Women’s Hospital – researching women’s health.

Participated in multiple LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee community service projects, including MLK Day of Service and LSU-SU Geaux Day

Created three athletic community service events for SAAC in 2025 for St. Jude Hospital, Veteran’s Day, and Women’s History Month.



Academic Honors:

Graduated Summa Cum Laude for both bachelor’s degrees.

SAAC Executive Director of Community Service (2023-2025).

SAAC Executive Director of Student Advocacy (2022-2023).

Attended SEC Leadership Council.

Two-time SEC Community Service Team selection (2023-2024).

Three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection (2021-2023).

Researcher at LSU Vet School.

Plans to attend medical school in Fall 2025.

Athletics Honors: