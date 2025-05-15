LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

South Carolina Edges LSU, 6-5, in Game 1 Thursday Night

LSU and South Carolina resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

by Bill Franques
Box Score +0
South Carolina Edges LSU, 6-5, in Game 1 Thursday Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina pinch runner Dalton Mashore scored from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting South Carolina to a 6-5 win over top-ranked LSU at Founders Park.

South Carolina improved to 28-26 overall, 6-22 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 40-13 overall and 17-11 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 6 p.m. CT Friday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We didn’t play great tonight, but you can’t dwell on it,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “With the postseason approaching, you have to move on to the next game. We addressed a few of the mistakes we made in the game, and now we get ready for tomorrow.”

Trailing 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, South Carolina struck for two runs as third baseman KJ Scobey launched a solo homer to tie the game and Mashore later scored on the bases-loaded, two-out wild pitch.

South Carolina reliever Matthew Becker (3-3) was credited with the win after recording the final out in the top of the ninth inning prior to the Gamecocks’ rally.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (3-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs on four hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

Second baseman Daniel Dickinson’s two-run homer in the top of the first inning – his ninth dinger of the season – gave LSU an early 2-0 lead.

South Carolina narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the second when third baseman KJ Scobey lifted a sacrifice fly.

LSU extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on first baseman Jared Jones’ RBI single, but the Gamecocks tied the game in the sixth on an RBI triple by shortstop Henry Kaczmar and a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Kennedy Jones.

The Tigers plated two runs in the eighth when shortstop Steven Milam delivered a sacrifice fly and third baseman Michael Braswell III lined a run-scoring single.

South Carolina reduced the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Kennedy Jones’ RBI single, setting the stage for the ninth-inning rally.

 

Related Stories

Tigers Meet South Carolina in Final Regular-Season Weekend

Tigers Meet South Carolina in Final Regular-Season Weekend

LSU is ranked No. 1 this week by all of the national college baseball polls. The Tigers' pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9), as LSU has recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.
Chris Stanfield Named to SEC Baseball Community Service Team

Chris Stanfield Named to SEC Baseball Community Service Team

Stanfield has also been named one of nine finalists for the 2025 Tony Gwynn Trophy, honoring NCAA baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy of philanthropy.
Gallery: Baseball vs Arkansas

Gallery: Baseball vs Arkansas