LSU Prepped for a Competitive Baton Rouge Regional to open the 2025 NCAA Tournament

vs. Southeastern Louisiana
SLU won its second consecutive SLC Tournament title in as many years to earn its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament in the program’s history. The Lions have turned in four straight 40-win seasons, making them one of seven Division I programs to accomplish that feat. Southeastern has a .332 batting average with 526 hits and leads the nation with 194 stolen bases, featuring three players with 25 or more stolen bases. The pitching staff has a 2.15 ERA and 304 strikeouts in 403.1 innings.
The Lions have six batters averaging over .330. Infielder Maria Detillier (.382) leads the team with 68 hits, four home runs, and 54 RBI. Infielders Chloe Magee (.371) and Shelby Morris (.354) have 66 and 64 hits, respectively, and lead the team with 53 and 51 runs scored and 34 and 30 stolen bases, respectively.
Pitcher Macie LaRue is the club’s ace with a 19-2 record, 2.10 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143.2 innings. Britney Lewinski is behind her with 99.1 innings pitched, registering a 9-5 record, 2.18 ERA and 75 strikeouts.
LSU is on a 19-game winning streak against Southeastern but has had to walk off SLU in the last two meetings, including earlier this season, a 3-2 decision to conclude opening weekend (Feb. 9). The Tigers are 19-0 all-time against the Lions when playing in Tiger Park.