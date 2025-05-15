LSU Prepped for a Competitive Baton Rouge Regional to open the 2025 NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU (41-14) enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 10 overall seed and will take on Southland Conference Tournament Champions (SLC), Southeastern Louisiana (48-14) in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, on SEC Network at Tiger Park.

The first game of the double-elimination tournament will be between Nebraska (39-13) and the Big East Tournament Champions, UConn (35-17), at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

The Tigers will host the Baton Rouge Regional for the 16th time and have hosted the regional round in nine of the last 10 seasons dating back to 2015, excluding 2020 (COVID). Matt Shumaker and Amanda Scarborough will call each game in the Baton Rouge Regional, and fans can listen on 107.3 FM with Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball.

LSU has recorded its third consecutive 40-plus win season and has tallied 40 or more wins in 10 seasons under head coach Beth Torina. As a unit, the Tigers have a .335 batting average behind 468 hits and have 42 home runs, featuring seven grand slams this season – a program record. In the circle, LSU has a 2.79 ERA with 311 strikeouts and has held opposing batters to a .210 average in 343.1 innings pitched. The Tigers’ pitching staff has thrown 13 shutouts this season.

Infielder Tori Edwards, the SEC Freshman of the Year, leads LSU with a .403 batting average and .844 slugging percentage behind 62 hits, including a program-record 18 home runs, has 52 runs and 72 RBI. Edwards is also an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist and USA Softball Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist.

Infielder Danieca Coffey (.386) has a team-high 64 hits, 52 runs, 46 walks and a .512 on-base percentage, and catcher Maci Bergeron (.373) has 59 hits, including nine homers, 36 runs, 48 RBI and 40 walks on the season. Bergeron has a .608 slugging percentage and .498 on-base percentage this season.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon is 17-7 in the circle with a 2.56 ERA and has 99 strikeouts in 131.0 innings. Berzon has made 21 starts and has thrown 18 complete games, five shutouts and two saves. True freshman Jayden Heavener, also an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist, is 13-4 on the rubber, has a 2.79 ERA, and a staff-high 148 strikeouts in 113.0 innings of work. Heavener has had five shutouts this season and has the lowest opposing batting average in the SEC at .163.

LSU has a 31-3 record against the 2025 Baton Rouge Regional field, including a 26-1 record against Southeastern, a 3-2 mark against Nebraska, and a 2-0 record against UConn.