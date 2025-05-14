No. 1 LSU Tigers (40-12, 17-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (27-26, 5-22 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, May 15 @ 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)

• Friday, May 16 @ 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)

• Saturday, May 17 @ 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET)

STADIUM

• Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. (8,242)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America

• South Carolina – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• Thursday’s game will be televised on SEC Network; the games on Friday and Saturday will be streamed on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

• LSU leads the all-time series with South Carolina, 44-32-1; the Tigers and Gamecocks first met on the diamond in 1992 … LSU has won 22 of its past 33 games versus South Carolina, including two wins over the Gamecocks last season in the SEC Tournament … the teams split two regular-season games in 2023 in Columbia before Game 3 was canceled due to inclement weather … the Gamecocks won the two most recent SEC series meetings prior to 2023 – a three-game sweep in Columbia in 2018 and a 2-1 series victory in 2021 In Baton Rouge … LSU’s last SEC regular-season series victory over South Carolina came in 2017, when the Tigers won two of three games over the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – TBA

SC – R-So. LH Ashton Crowther (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 32.2 IP, 7 BB, 24 SO)

Game 2

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 76.1 IP, 20 BB, 124 SO)

SC – So. LH Jake McCoy (4-4, 6.71 ERA, 55.0 IP, 35 BB, 76 SO)

Game 3

LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (8-2, 2.91 ERA, 74.1 IP, 27 BB, 116 SO)

SC – TBA

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re excited to get back on the road and play in a great ball park at South Carolina. Their team has a ton of talent, so it will be a good challenge for our team. It’s life in the SEC, another tough weekend. When Coach Mainieri decided to go to South Carolina, if anybody has earned the right to do what they want to do and continue to coach, it’s him. It will be good to see him, and we’re looking forward to the games.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• The Tigers are 17-10 in the SEC and are in third place in the league standings … Texas (20-7) leads the league race, and Arkansas (18-9) is in second place with one conference weekend remaining … Vanderbilt, Georgia and Auburn are all 16-11 and tied for fourth place in the conference standings.

• The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) … the Tigers have recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.

• LSU is No. 2 in the SEC in team batting average (.305), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league in doubles (110), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.417), No. 4 in hits (526) and No. 4 in runs scored (426) … the LSU pitching staff is No. 3 in the SEC in team ERA (3.81), and the Tigers are No. 2 in the league with 586 strikeouts … LSU is No. 4 in the SEC in opponent batting average (.224).

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated Arkansas last Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win … Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts … Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base … in his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown helped lead LSU to a series victory top-ranked Arkansas, batting .625 (5-for-8) with two homers, five RBI, four runs and a .625 on-base percentage … in Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks that clinched the LSU series victory, Brown homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, and he collected a career-best five RBI with a three-run homer, a solo homer and a run-scoring single … he also executed a sacrifice bunt that led to LSU’s final run and activated the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh … in the seventh inning of Game 1 on Friday, Brown’s one-out single with the bases empty ignited a two-run rally that erased a 4-2 deficit in the Tigers’ eventual 5-4 win.

• Junior designated hitter Ethan Frey recorded an outstanding performance in LSU’s series win over Arkansas last weekend, batting .400 (4-for-10) with one double, two homers, six RBI and two runs scored … Frey is now the Tigers’ leading hitter this season, batting .359 (42-for-117) with nine doubles, 10 homers, 38 RBI and 27 runs.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (61), No. 5 in total bases (132) No. 5 in hits (70) and No. 7 in home runs (16) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 6 in the SEC in hits (69), No. 7 in doubles (15), No. 7 in walks (40), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.472), and No. 10 in batting average (.352).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (124) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (76.1) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 116 Ks, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched (74.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.474).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA

• South Carolina is 27-26 overall, 5-22 in the SEC … the Gamecocks posted a 6-5 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night after being swept at Auburn last weekend in a three-game SEC series.

• The Gamecocks are coached by Paul Mainieri, who worked as LSU’s coach from 2007-21 and led the Tigers to five College World Series appearances and the 2009 National Championship … Mainieri retired from LSU after the 2021 season and was hired by South Carolina in the summer of 2024.

• South Carolina is No. 13 in the SEC with a .269 team batting average, and the Gamecocks have recorded 88 doubles, five triples, 55 homers and 44 stolen bases in 59 attempts … the South Carolina pitching staff is No. 15 in the SEC with a 6.28 cumulative ERA, and the Gamecocks’ opponent batting average is .264.

• Outfielder Nathan Hall leads South Carolina at the plate, batting .330 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 38 RBI … OF/INF Ethan Petry is batting .321 with 10 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 34 RBI, and INF/OF Jase Woita is hitting .312 with five doubles, six homers, and 20 RBI.