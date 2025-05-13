LSU Coach Garrett Runion Named On WGCA National Coach Of Year Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion was named on Tuesday to the watchlist for the 2024-25 Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride.

The award recipient will be announced after the upcoming NCAA Championship.

Recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf, the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride is awarded annually by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association to the top coach in Division I, II III and NAIA women’s golf.

Runion’s Tigers enter Friday’s first round of the NCAA Championship at Carlsbad, California as the No. 12 team in the country. The team is in a school record fifth consecutive national championship tournament after qualifying at the NCAA Columbus Regional in Ohio.

LSU has a win in the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and seven total top three finishes this past season.

Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List:

• Garrett Runion, Louisiana State University

