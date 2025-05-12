LSU Gold
Baseball

May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report

This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 40-12
SEC: 17-10

Last Week’s Results (2-1)
May 6 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE (canceled, rain)
May 9 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS (W, 5-4 – 10 innings)
May 10 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)
May 11 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS (L, 4-7)

This Week’s Schedule
May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU is ranked No. 1 this week by D1 Baseball and by Baseball America after winning two of three games last weekend in a Top 5 matchup versus Arkansas … the Tigers have a 17-10 SEC record and are in third place in the conference standings … Texas (20-7) leads the league race, and Arkansas (18-9) is in second place with one conference weekend remaining.

• The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) … the Tigers have recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated top-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win … Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts … Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base … in his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown helped lead LSU to a series victory over top-ranked Arkansas, batting .625 (5-for-8) with two homers, five RBI, four runs and a .625 on-base percentage … in Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks that clinched the LSU series victory, Brown homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, and he collected a career-best five RBI with a three-run homer, a solo homer and a run-scoring single … he also executed a sacrifice bunt that led to LSU’s final run and activated the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh … in the seventh inning of Game 1 on Friday, Brown’s one-out single with the bases empty ignited a two-run rally that erased a 4-2 deficit in the Tigers’ eventual 5-4 win.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (61), No. 5 in total bases (132) No. 5 in hits (70) and No. 7 in home runs (16) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 6 in the SEC in hits (69), No. 7 in doubles (15), No. 7 in walks (40), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.472), and No. 10 in batting average (.352).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (124) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (76.1) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 116 Ks, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched (74.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.474).

 

College Baseball Polls

Check back for updates as polls are released on May 12, 2025.

Team Baseball America D1 Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
LSU 1 1 1 1 1
Auburn 2 6 2 6 8
North Carolina 3 4 5 4 4
Georgia 4 10 4 8 6
Florida State 5 2 6 2 3
Texas 6 3 8 3 2
Arkansas 7 8 7 5 5
Coastal Carolina 8 11 10 11 15
Oregon 9 5 3 7 7
Vanderbilt 10 9 11 9 11
Oregon State 11 7 9 10 10
UC Irvine 12 12 12 12 13
Florida 13 23 20 21 25
Troy 14 22 22 20 17
Dallas Baptist 15 24 13 22 23
Alabama 16 18 16 16 20
Clemson 17 15 15 13 9
Tennessee 18 17 19 14 12
West Virginia 19 16 14 17 14
UCLA 20 14 17 15 18
NC State 21 13 24 18 21
Ole Miss 22 25
Louisville 23 21 23 22
Southern Miss 24 19 21 19 19
UTSA 25 18
Duke 20 24
Northeastern 25 25
Oklahoma 23 16
Arizona 24

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 3 2 3 4
Feb. 17 2 3 2 No poll 3
Feb. 24 3 2 2 3 3
March 3 2 1 2 2 4
March 10 2 1 2 2 2
March 17 2 2 2 2 2
March 24 5 8 7 6 5
March 31 5 7 7 6 5
April 7 3 3 4 3 3
April 14 8 9 10 7 8
April 21 4 7 3 5 5
April 28 2 2 2 2 4
May 5 6 3 4 4 3
May 12 1 1 1 1 1
May 19
May 26
Final

