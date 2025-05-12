May 12 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 40-12

SEC: 17-10

Last Week’s Results (2-1)

May 6 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE (canceled, rain)

May 9 (Fri.) – ARKANSAS (W, 5-4 – 10 innings)

May 10 (Sat.) – ARKANSAS (W, 13-3 – 7 innings)

May 11 (Sun.) – ARKANSAS (L, 4-7)

This Week’s Schedule

May 15 (Thu.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

May 16 (Fri.) – at South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 17 (Sat.) – at South Carolina, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• LSU is ranked No. 1 this week by D1 Baseball and by Baseball America after winning two of three games last weekend in a Top 5 matchup versus Arkansas … the Tigers have a 17-10 SEC record and are in third place in the conference standings … Texas (20-7) leads the league race, and Arkansas (18-9) is in second place with one conference weekend remaining.

• The LSU pitching staff is No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) … the Tigers have recorded 586 strikeouts in 442.0 innings this season.

• Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated top-ranked Arkansas on Saturday, blanking the Razorbacks over a 6.0-inning outing in LSU’s seven-inning, run-rule win … Eyanson fired six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits – all singles – with one walk and 11 strikeouts … Eyanson fired 93 pitches, 65 for strikes, and he retired 12 of the final 14 batters that he faced … he permitted just one Arkansas baserunner to advance beyond second base … in his last two starts versus Arkansas and Texas A&M, Eyanson has worked a combined 15.0 innings and allowed just one run on eight hits with two walks and 25 strikeouts.

• Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown helped lead LSU to a series victory over top-ranked Arkansas, batting .625 (5-for-8) with two homers, five RBI, four runs and a .625 on-base percentage … in Saturday’s win over the Razorbacks that clinched the LSU series victory, Brown homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, and he collected a career-best five RBI with a three-run homer, a solo homer and a run-scoring single … he also executed a sacrifice bunt that led to LSU’s final run and activated the 10-run rule in the bottom of the seventh … in the seventh inning of Game 1 on Friday, Brown’s one-out single with the bases empty ignited a two-run rally that erased a 4-2 deficit in the Tigers’ eventual 5-4 win.

• LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones is No. 4 in the SEC in RBI (61), No. 5 in total bases (132) No. 5 in hits (70) and No. 7 in home runs (16) … freshman outfielder Derek Curiel is No. 6 in the SEC in hits (69), No. 7 in doubles (15), No. 7 in walks (40), No. 7 in on-base percentage (.472), and No. 10 in batting average (.352).

• LSU sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson is No. 2 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts (124) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (76.1) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 3 in the nation and in the SEC in strikeouts with 116 Ks, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched (74.1) … junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson is No. 6 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.474).