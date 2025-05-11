LSU Claims No. 10 National Seed, Hosts Competitive Baton Rouge Regional to Begin 2025 NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The LSU softball team will make its 26th NCAA Tournament appearance and host the Baton Rouge Regional May 16-18 as the No. 10 overall seed for the second consecutive season.

The 2025 Baton Rouge Regional is arguably the toughest regional in the field, featuring Nebraska as the No. 2 seed, Big East Tournament Champions UCONN as the No. 3 seed, and Southland Conference Champions Southeastern Louisiana as the fourth seed. The Tigers will take on Southeastern at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, on SEC Network.

Dating back to the 2015 season, LSU will host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the ninth time over the last 10 years, excluding 2020, which had no tournament due to COVID-19. It will be the 16th time LSU has hosted a regional. LSU holds a 65-31 record in the NCAA Tournament Regional round.

The Tigers received a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th consecutive season and have a record of 87-58 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head Coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive seasons, 2015-2017.

LSU enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 41-14 overall record and has reached 40 or more wins in a single season 10 times under Coach Torina and has done so in the last three seasons.

