Tigers Fall to Arkansas, 7-4, in Series Finale

BATON ROUGE, La. – Top-ranked Arkansas scored four runs in the top of the third inning Sunday to erase a 2-0 deficit, and the Razorbacks posted a 7-4 win over No. 3 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Arkansas improved to 41-11 overall and 18-9 in the SEC, while LSU, which won the first two games of the weekend series over the Razorbacks, dropped to 40-12 overall and 17-10 in conference play.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Thursday when the Tigers open a three-game SEC series at South Carolina. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

“Arkansas is really good with the arms they can run out there on a Sunday,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “but our guys did a pretty good job, too. There was tremendous value in today’s game in helping us determine a roadmap for winning in postseason play. Our guys fought and competed well today and all weekend against a very good team.”

Arkansas reliever Dylan Carter (6-0) was credited with the win on Sunday as he limited LSU to two hits in 2.0 scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (3-1) was charged with the loss as he allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Reliever Parker Coil recorded the final two outs of the game for the Razorbacks to earn his first save of the season.

The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when catcher Luis Hernandez and shortstop Steven Milam each launched solo home runs.

Arkansas, however, responded with four runs in the top of the third, as shortstop Wehiwa Aloy lifted a sacrifice fly, catcher Ryder Helfrick lined an RBI double, and second baseman Cam Kozeal delivered a two-run single.

LSU narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Hernandez, but Arkansas extended its lead to 5-3 in the fifth on an RBI groundout by first baseman Reese Robinett.

The Tigers plated a run in the eighth when centerfielder Chris Stanfield contributed an RBI groundout, but Arkansas scored a pair of insurance runs in the ninth and held on for the win.

LSU reliever Chase Shores highlighted the effort of the Tigers’ bullpen, as he entered the game in the fourth inning and limited Arkansas to one run on two hits in 3.1 innings with one walk and four strikeouts, firing 60 pitches.